News Meal Distribution At Blackstone Elementary School by The Boston Sun Staff • March 26, 2020 • 0 Comments School Nurse Kellie Binczyk, a South End resident, hands out oranges during the meal distribution last Friday, March 20, at the Blackstone Elementary School. The Blackstone is one of the central locations for breakfast and lunch service for students and families in the South End. There are sites all over the city open, but the Blackstone School is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.