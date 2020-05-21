Back Bay Resident Recognized by Chambers and Partners

Attorney Harold B. Murphy, a Back Bay resident, as well as shareholder and president of Boston-based law firm Murphy & King, P.C., has once again received prestigious acclaim from Chambers and Partners in the Chambers USA 2020 rankings for his expertise in the areas of bankruptcy and financial restructuring.

Chambers named Murphy a “Star Individual,” a designation he has had for 15 years. Chambers says that he is “considered outstanding in his field” and “is well regarded for his work on Chapter 11 bankruptcies especially those involving cross-border disputes.” Chambers’ sources note, “his biggest strength is his ability to quickly analyze a complex situation with competing interests, pick out the key details, and devise a thoughtful, elegant solution.”

Murphy is co-founder of and leads the firm’s Bankruptcy and Financial Restructuring practice which has been recognized as Band 1 in the Chambers USA rankings for 14 consecutive years. As part of the Band 1 designation, Chambers noted that the firm’s practice is known for “standout bankruptcy specialists active in numerous sectors including real estate” and has “substantial capabilities on both the debtor and creditor side.” Others interviewed by Chambers said that Murphy & King attorneys “have a practical approach, experience with local judges and trustees, and give excellent advice.”

In Chambers USA 2020, Chambers and Partners ranks the leading firms and lawyers in an extensive range of practice areas throughout the United States. The research is in-depth and client focused with the guide being read by industry-leading companies and organizations throughout the world.