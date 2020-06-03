Scaled-Down SoWa Market to Open this Sunday

The SoWa Market on Sunday will open a scaled-down outdoor market on Sunday, June 7, that will be mostly food vendors for the local community.

Market Manager Alexandra Horeanopoulos said they are basing their design on some other markets operating with social distancing in Boston and around the country. They have limited it to 20 vendors so they can have a manageable start. There will be tents arranged around the perimeter and customers can go by each tent once in order – like a buffet.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 7.

The SoWa Arts Market, Food Trucks, and Beer Garden are currently postponed until further notice.

Bradley St. Amand of GTI Properties said the market will be smaller than in pre-vious years for obvious reasons, but will be a good resource for fresh food in the neighborhood.

“It is really meant to be a local resource for the South End community,” he said. “It’s very controlled and very, very local and something to help the com-munity, the farmers and the vendors this summer.”