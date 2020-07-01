BCAE and JVS Merge on July 1 to Pursue Adult Education Training

Jewish Vocational Service (JVS) and the Boston Center for Adult Education (BCAE) on July 1 announced an effective merger, allowing the two historic Boston institutions to join to support economic opportunity for Boston’s low-income workers, immigrants and others with obstacles to economic success.

The combination will enable JVS to expand its capacity to provide high-quality, innovative adult education, training and employment services to thousands of residents across Greater Boston, well into the future.

While both historic institutions have been serving the City of Boston since the 1930s, each had taken very different approaches to providing adult education and workforce development services. Bringing together the legacies of both will dramatically advance the work of JVS with diverse communities to find employment and build careers, while partnering with employers to hire, develop, and retain productive workforces.

“Today begins a new era for adult education and workforce development services in the Greater Boston area,” said Jerry Rubin, President and Chief Executive Officer of JVS. “Leveraging BCAE resources will allow JVS to pave an even smoother path for participants to access the next generation of economic opportunities in an everchanging city and world.”

In choosing to align its resources with JVS, the BCAE brings an 86-year community adult education legacy of offering opportunities for adults to develop professional skills and pursue leisure time interests.

“As we close this chapter of the BCAE’s history to embark on a new journey following a thoughtful strategic planning process, we are proud to partner with JVS Boston in providing educational opportunities for adults that foster personal and professional development, enhance a sense of community, and encourage social responsibility,” said Dean Hara, Chair of the BCAE Board of Directors. “Since Dorothy Hewitt founded the BCAE over 86 years ago, the organization’s mission has remained responsive to the demands of a diverse community, as well as to the evolving demands of the individual. Combining with JVS Boston allows us to advance this proud mission and continue our legacy.”

As part of JVS and BCAE joining together, a fund of approximately $3 million will be created under the JVS Opportunity Fund umbrella. The BOOST Fund will support innovative programs that may be underfunded or can enhance existing JVS programs by “seeding” new training models, to innovate educational and vocational practice, to serve new communities, and to assist in times of extraordinary community need.

In addition to establishing the BOOST fund, this partnership allows the BCAE’s home at 122 Arlington St., located near public transportation in Bay Village, to plan for a new, state-of-the-art adult education, training and employment center.

“This beautiful educational facility has great potential to serve as the home of new technology, innovative labs, and programming that reflects the growing industries and occupations in Boston that need to be opened up to a more diverse and economically challenged workforce,” added Rubin.

For more information about the JVS/BCAE combination, go to www.jvs-boston.org/JVS-BCAE. For more information about the BOOST Fund and other opportunities to support and enhance this exciting undertaking, contact Jonathan Nierman, [email protected]