Councilor Flynn Hosts Census Information Session for South End

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn will be hosting a 2020 Census information session for South End civic organizations and residents next Wednesday, July 29, 6 p.m. State Representative Jon Santiago will be joining, and Sebastian Zapata, Mayor Walsh’s Census Liaison will be the featured speaker. This meeting will focus on the importance of responding to the 2020 Census, ways to respond to the Census, and next steps in the process.

A complete and accurate count of the 2020 Census is crucial in determining the distribution of federal funds to our communities, which includes funding for our schools and programs such as SNAP. Immigrants and residents who speak a language other than English are traditionally hard to count populations, and with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are more challenges in getting an accurate count. The South End has a vibrant immigrant community that needs to be included in the 2020 Census, and it is imperative that all South End residents respond to the 2020 Census. Residents are encouraged to attend this information session to learn more about the 2020 Census, the current response rate, and what to expect in the next steps for Census operations.

“It is critical that we get everyone counted in the 2020 Census, so that we receive the resources our residents and families deserve from the federal level,” said Councilor Ed Flynn. “It is important that we get our civic organizations and residents involved in our 2020 Census efforts, especially for a diverse community like the South End. I hope that residents will be able to join us in this 2020 Census information session, and encourage their friends and family to complete the Census. Everyone counts.”

This information session will be conducted over Zoom. To register, please visit shorturl.at/hioyX, or email [email protected] For more information, please contact Councilor Flynn’s office at 617-635-3203 and [email protected]