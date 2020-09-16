South End Student Selected as a Member of the Red Sox Scholars Class of 2020

Eriberto Pimentel, 13, of the South End from the Hurley K-8 School was selected as one of 12 Boston Public School 7th graders to be welcomed the Red Sox Scholars program and receive a $10,000 college scholarship from the Red Sox Foundation. The college success program provides academic, professional and social support to each student for at least nine years to ensure they graduate from college with as little debt as possible and are prepared to enter the workforce.

Eriberto Pimentel was awarded for his work as a well-rounded student-athlete. He received the ‘Hurley Hawk Award’ from his school for achieving Student of the Month and loves to play baseball and basketball. In addition, Eriberto is a member of his school’s Debate Team. He is also a member of Sole Train, a running group that meets in order to prepare and run 5-mile and 13-mile races.

Red Sox Scholars is a college success program managed by the Foundation and presented by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), the Official Hospital & Official Health Care Provider of the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park. The Red Sox and Red Sox Foundation have supported and empowered 313 students to pursue their goals since the program’s crea-tion in 2003. Throughout the years, 100% of the Red Sox Scholars have graduated from high school and are enrolling in a 2- or 4-year college program. With that, approximately 80% of Red Sox Scholars in the Class of 2020 graduated from a post-secondary program within 4 years.

The Red Sox Scholars program receives funding from American Student Assistance, Aramark, Biogen Foundation, Eastern Bank, Doris Buffett’s Letters Foundation, The Lynch Foundation, Northern Trust and PGA Tour, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, and Winter-Lehman Foundation as well as by Red Sox Foundation fundraising events. Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and his wife Erin serve as the Program Captains.