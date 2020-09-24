ZBA Approves Tea Shop at 215 Newbury St.

The Zoning Board of Appeal (ZBA) on Tuesday afternoon approved the renovation of the existing store on the first floor of 215 Newbury St. to a tea shop.

Attorney Timothy Fraser said that the space was previously used as a kitchen wares retail shop, and the change of use to a tea shop is conditional, so that’s why it’s before the ZBA.

The proposal calls for indoor seating for 18 people, but the plans were drawn pre-COVID-19, so Fraser said this does not reflect social distancing requirements. Shanice Pimentel from the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services said that there was a letter of non-opposition from the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay, as well as support from the Back Bay Association.

The ZBA voted to approve the project.

The ZBA was also supposed to hear a proposal for 171 Newbury St. to change the use from a retail store to a tattoo parlor, but applicant Jason Zube requested a deferral, which was granted.