Councilor Flynn Hosts Community Preservation Act Meeting for District 2

City Councilor Ed Flynn partnered with the Community Preservation office to host an information session for District 2 residents on the Community Preservation Act (CPA) on Tuesday, October 13. This meeting aimed to provide information and resources for residents, civic groups and organizations in District 2 who may want to apply for funding from the CPA.

The CPA provides funding for initiatives related to affordable housing, historic preservation, open space, and outdoor recreation facilities. The application round for the fall opened on October 5, and will close on November 13, and interested applicants must complete eligibility forms by this Friday, October 16.

Recognizing the opportunities that CPA presents for residents and organizations who want to preserve and improve our neighborhoods, Councilor Flynn hosted this meeting to allow residents and organizations to learn more about how they can utilize CPA funding to enhance our community. In the meeting, staff from the Community Preservation office spoke about the funding application process, the timeline, eligible projects, other related information, and took questions from residents.

“With the new round of applications for CPA funding now available, we want to make sure that our neighbors have the information and resources to take full advantage of this opportunity,” said Councilor Flynn. “I’m delighted to partner with the city and CPA staff to host this meeting so that residents can learn more about what this funding can do for our community.”

For more information on CPA, please visit https://www.boston.gov/community-preservation. For questions on this informational session, please contact Councilor Flynn’s office at 617-635-3203 and [email protected]