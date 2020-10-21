Parks Department Notes Several Neighborhood Locations as Great Urban Leaf Peeping

Just as the fall foliage prepares to hit its peak season in Boston, the Boston Parks Department chose several of the best places to observe colorful fall col-ors without leaving the City limits – and several open spaces in the Back Bay, Fenway and South End made the list.

“The City of Boston is experiencing the peak of fall foliage, the sweet spot be-tween the early October peak for maple trees and oak trees’ expected peak, which happens closer to Halloween,” read a posting by the Parks Department. “We’ve rounded up a list of Boston Parks properties where you can see the changing leaves right here in the City, accessible by foot, MBTA, car, and bike. There’s no need to ‘leaf’ Boston to enjoy fall foliage.”

One of the top spots listed by the Parks Department is the Comm Ave Mall – with a variety of trees that show off all sorts of colors, particularly in the early afternoon sunlight before the sun goes down behind the buildings.

Clearly, the crown jewels of the Boston Common and Public Gardens were tops on the list, and few places exhibit fall in the city as well as the lagoon in the Gardens with the backdrop of the Back Bay skyline.

In the South End, Peters Park was highlighted for its mature variety of trees that provide ample color in mid- and late-October.

“We hope you’ll find time to head outside during a midday break from school and work, or plan a weekend leaf peeping staycation,” said the Parks Depart-ment. “Either way, the crisp weather over the next few days will make for a breathtaking fall experience: hear the crunch of leaves under your foot, smell the scent of the fallen leaves on the ground, notice the colors. Enjoy a moment of mindfulness to support your health and well-being, while staying closer to home.”

Other areas around the city and outside the neighborhood for good leaf peeping include:

•Downtown – Boston Common, Public Garden, And Commonwealth Avenue Mall

• East Boston – Brophy Park (Lombardi Park)

•Allston – Ringer Park

•Brighton – Chandler Pond

•Fenway/Kenmore – Back Bay Fens

•Jamaica Plain – Olmsted Park

•North End – Paul Revere Mall (‘The Prado’)

•Roslindale – Mount Hope Cemetery

•South End – Peters Park

•West Roxbury – Millennium Park (100 Acres And Six Miles To Paths)