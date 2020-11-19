NABB’s Virtual Holiday Program Coming Dec. 16

Join the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay Special Events for a virtual holiday program called “Christmas Traditions in Boston” on Wednesday, Dec 16, at 7 p.m.

The featured speaker will be noted historian Anthony Sammarco, who is the author of more than 70 books on the history and development of Boston, including one that outlines the celebration ( or lack thereof ) of Christmas in Boston in the first two centuries after the city was settled in 1630.

“Christmas Traditions in Boston” revisits the memories of the past and brings together the shared traditions of how Bostonians celebrated the holiday season. This will be a one-hour presentation including questions and answers; there is no charge for participants for this event.

Register at [email protected], and a link will be sent to you for the presentation.