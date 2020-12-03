News

Thanksgiving at Pine Street Inn

by  •  • 0 Comments
Mayor Martin Walsh made his annual Thanksgiving trip to the Pine Street Inn in the South End, shown here carving the turkey with Pine Street President Lyndia Downie. Mayor Walsh dropped by to carve the turkey and say hello to residents in the Pine who enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner. The mayor said he is thankful to all the partnerships in the City that are coming together to try to end homelessness in Boston.

