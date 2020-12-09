News Keeping It Lit! by The Boston Sun Staff • December 9, 2020 • 0 Comments It’s been more than 50 years straight that the Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association (WSANA) has had their tree lighting in the South End. A small group of neighbors wasn’t about to let that longtime tradition (the oldest in the city) get away from them due to the pandemic. On Sunday evening, the group socially distanced, counted it down, and hit the switch. Pictured here are Fernando Requena, John Stellwagen, Craig Hughes and President George Stergios.