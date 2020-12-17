City Offering Free Webinars in Multiple Languages on Community Choice Electricity Program

The city’s Environment Department is now offering free webinars to the public in multiple language on the upcoming Community Choice Electricity program, which, officials said, will provide Boston residents with a “stable, affordable, and cleaner electricity option.”

Webinars began Dec. 14 and continue through Dec. 21, including instruction in Cape Verdean Creole and Vietnamese from noon to 1 p.m., and in Spanish and Russian from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14; in Haitian Creole and Cantonese from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18; in Haitian Creole and Cantonese on Sunday, Dec. 20, from 6 to 7 p.m.; and in Mandarin and French on Monday, Dec. 21, from noon to 1 p.m., and they resume again on Jan. 4 based on accommodation requests.

Webinars, which cover how the program works, customer benefits; electric rates and renewable energy offered; key features; and what to expect over the next few months as the program launches, are also being offered in ASL and CART.

City Councilor and mayoral candidate Michelle Wu has been a strong proponent of community choice electricity.

She told reporters at a press conference last Friday that “this is a huge step forward in terms of our city’s carbon footprint as well as easing of the pressures on residents.”

Wu said that she had heard from “so many residents” that “scam companies” offering green energy had reached out to them, but “having now a seamless, trusted, publicly coordinated purchasing program is a win for the city, and we need to keep ramping up the percentages of renewable energies.”

Moving forward, Wu said the city should “take actions on top of that,” and “should be converting to 100 percent green energy for our municipal footprint.”

A full schedule of webinars and registration links can be found at bit.ly/38Udh8i, and for more information on disability access or language interpretation, contact [email protected] Afterwards, the webinars will also be posted on Greenovate Boston’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDj97_kFFCQrq4005hDNjpA/vide