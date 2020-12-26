News Mall Skiing by The Boston Sun Staff • December 26, 2020 • 0 Comments Forget the slopes, Boston has the Comm Ave Mall to ski on. This neighbor took a cross country ski journey last Thursday night down the Commonwealth Avenue Mall with the holiday lighting all a-glow around them. Reader Hannah Wiley, a nurse, snapped the photo whileon her way to work. “I was passing by and saw the shot and thought, ‘I can’t pass that up,’”she said. Mayor Martin Walsh said all Boston neighborhoods had more than 13 inches of snow last Thursday in the year’s first major storm of the season. There was, however, a pesky snow event at the end of October that was quite unwelcome and marked the beginning of the winter.