State of the City Address to Take Place Virtually on Jan. 12

Mayor Martin Walsh reported on Tuesday, Jan. 5, that he will be holding the annual State of the City address on Jan. 12 in a virtual format in light of the COVID-19 precautions and the rising numbers of cases in Boston.

The address will take place at 7:30 p.m. and will be on most major news networks and will be livestreamed also at boston.gov as well.

“The coronavirus pandemic has changed how we approach so many of life’s important events, but we are a resilient city that continues to adapt and support each other,” Walsh wrote in a letter. “I always look forward to the opportunity to talk directly to the people of Boston during my annual State of the City address, and, while my speech and the events planned around it will look different this year, we will carry on.”

He indicated the speech would cover the many accomplishments and milestones achieved in 2020, and the continued progress and resiliency on display in the “face of adversity.”

He wrote that he has been inspired by the dedication of residents and their commitment to the community.

“I hope all Bostonians will continue to play a role in helping the City advance the ambitious agenda we are setting forth,” he wrote. “The past year has demonstrated what we can accomplish when we come together as neighbors, and I’m confident that we’ll set the stage for an equitable recovery for all in 2021.”