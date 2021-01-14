Fenway Rep. Chynah Tyler Set to Become Youngest Chair of State Black and Latino Legislative Caucus

Rep. Chynah Tyler is set to become the Chair of the 15-member Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus (MBLLC) for the 2021-2022 legislative session. Rep. Tyler succeeds Rep. Carlos Gonzalez of Springfield who served as chair during the 2019-2020 legislative session. At 31 years-old Rep. Tyler will be the youngest Chair since the Caucus’s founding in 1973.

“I am proud and honored to be leading my fellow Black and Latino legislators through these most difficult times. In this new role, I am looking forward to building strong coalitions with all of my colleagues in the legislature including Senate President Spilka and Speaker Mariano, Governor Baker and members of the community so that we may continue to uplift the issues of Black, Latino and residents of color from around the Commonwealth,” said incoming Chair Tyler. “I am humbled by the distinction of becoming the Caucus’s youngest Chair as now more than ever we need the next generation of leaders to come forward with creative solutions, bold leadership and to take decisive action.”

As the incoming Chair of the MBLLC, Rep. Tyler has expressed her continued commitment to equity in all aspects of public life with a strong focus on education, public health, and public safety saying “This pandemic has only served to horribly exacerbate preexisting inequities in our society. As we move into this new legislative session it is imperative that we continue to approach every issue with equity at the forefront of the discussion.”