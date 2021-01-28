Police Incident Updates

ARREST MADE FOR ART GALLERY HEISTS

At about 9 a.m. on Tuesday January 26, members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit and U.S. Marshals HIDTA Task Force Officers with assistance from the Braintree Police Department located and arrested Robert Viens, 48, of Randolph, in Braintree following a collaborative investigation by detective assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) and District D-4 (South End).

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on a straight warrant sought out of Roxbury District Court for Breaking & Entering with the Intent to Commit a Felony, Possession, Transportation or Use of a Hoax Device or Substance and Wanton Destruction of Property Over $1200, stemming from an incident that occurred at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum on Saturday January 23.

The suspect was also wanted on a straight warrant sought out of Boston District Court on charges of Receiving Stolen Property Over $1200 (2 Counts) and Vandalizing Property (2 Counts) stemming from an incident at the Arden Gallery on Monday January 11.

POLICE RECOVER GUN ON MASS/CASS

At about 9:23 p.m. on Monday, January 25, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) conducted a traffic stop in the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue that resulted in an onsite warrant arrest of Kelvin Curry, 33, of Dorchester and an onsite firearm arrest of Travis Curry, 35, also of Dorchester.

While on patrol in the area, officers observed a motor vehicle with a failed inspection sticker. Officers activated their emergency lights and sirens and safely stopped the motor vehicle.

A CJIS query of the driver, Kelvin Curry, revealed an active straight warrant out of Dorchester District Court for Threats to Commit a Crime. He was removed from the motor vehicle and placed under arrest.

In order to conduct a motor vehicle inventory search incident to arrest, officers asked the passengers to exit the motor vehicle at which time they observed the right jacket pocket of Travis Curry to be weighed down by a heavy object. Officers conducted a pat frisk of Travis Curry and felt a hard object which was consistent to a firearm.

Officers recovered a loaded Polymer 80 (P-80) 9mm, with one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine. Travis Curry was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.

HIT AND RUN WITH AMBULANCE

At about 9:01 p.m. on Wednesday January 20, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) and members of the Massachusetts State Police responded to a call for a hit and run involving a Boston EMS ambulance in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Roxbury. On arrival, officers spoke with EMTs who stated that while travelling through the intersection with their lights and sirens activated, they were struck by a vehicle that failed to stop, causing minor damage to the rear bumper of their ambulance. The operator of the offending vehicle, later identified as Edward Bates, 30, of Andover, then fled the scene on foot. With assistance from additional responding units from District B-2 (Roxbury), C-6 (South Boston), C-11 (Dorchester) and the BPD K-9 Unit, officers set a perimeter and conducted a search for the suspect, eventually locating him several blocks away from the scene, hiding on a rooftop of an industrial building located at 150 Shirley Street in Roxbury. While on the roof, officers observed several “No Trespassing” signs. Officers were able to place the suspect in custody without incident and remove him safely with assistance from members of the Boston Fire Department. Officers continued their investigation, recovering a small plastic bag containing crack cocaine from the suspect’s wallet. Officers also determined that the suspect’s license was suspended.

The suspect appeared in Roxbury District Court on charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended License, Operating within 300’ of Ambulance with Lights and Siren Activated, Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Property Damage), Possession of Class B Drugs and Trespassing.