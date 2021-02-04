Walsh, Martinez Discuss COVID-19 and Vaccination Update for Residents

On Monday, Mayor Martin Walsh provided an update on COVID-19 in Boston, saying that the numbers have improved over the past few weeks, but people need to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

February 1 marked Boston’s re-entry into Step One of Phase Three of the state’s reopening plan. The list of businesses permitted to reopen with restrictions can be found at boston.gov/reopening.

Walsh also told residents that they should not gather for the Super Bowl this coming Sunday, and to ensure that testing is “part of your routine.” Boston has more than 30 testing sites, and information about where to get a test can be found at boston.gov/coronavirus.

“We continue to work with the state on COVID-19 vaccine rollouts,” Walsh said, as well as “expanding vaccination sites to ensure that every community has equitable access to vaccines.”

The Reggie Lewis Center also opened as a mass vaccination clinic on February 2, and is equipped to administer about 1000 vaccinations per week, Walsh said. Many eligible residents have also said they are frustrated with the process for signing up for a vaccine across the state.

“The rollout has caused frustration; it’s been a confusing and inefficient process, especially for those who do not have access to the internet,” Walsh said. He said the city is working to make people aware of the vaccination program.

Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez said that the city is “actively preparing for phases to come.” As of February 1, those 75 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

Martinez also said the city is pursuing partnerships with places like community based clinics “over the next several weeks,” and “for the city, we’ll continue to do that and make sure folks can get access when necessary along the way.”