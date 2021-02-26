MAYOR ANNOUNCES THE CITY WILL ENTER MODIFIED PHASE 3, STEP 2 OF REOPENING PLAN MONDAY

Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez, and the City of Boston today announced, effective Monday, March 1, Boston will move with the Commonwealth into Phase 3, Step 2 of the state’s reopening plan, with the following exceptions:

Indoor performance venues and indoor recreational activities with greater potential for contact will remain closed until March 22.

In Boston, the City will not allow live musical performances in restaurants until March 22.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Boston has taken a cautious approach to reopening,” said Mayor Walsh. “We’ve prioritized the health and safety of our residents, and we’ve made decisions based on the latest public health data and metrics. We’ve only moved forward when it’s safe. Throughout the pandemic, the City of Boston has made decisions that protect our public health, while recognizing the economic impact of this public health emergency. I want to thank our residents and businesses for their continued cooperation throughout the reopening process.”

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts will move to Step 2 of Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan on Monday, March 1:

Indoor performance venues (such as concert halls, theaters, and other indoor performance spaces) can open at 50% capacity, with a 500-person max. (Please note: This does not apply in Boston until March 22.) Indoor recreational activities with greater potential for contact (laser tag, roller skating, trampolines, obstacle courses) will open at 50% capacity. (Please note: This does not apply in Boston until March 22.)

A number of industries will increase to 50% capacity.

Restaurants will no longer be subject to a seated capacity limit. However, there must be six feet between tables. No more than 6 people per table will be allowed, and the 90-minute time limit on tables stays in place. (*Please note: In Boston, the City will not allow live musical performances in restaurants until March 22.)

Food courts remain closed.

The state also announced its plan to transition to Step 1 of Phase 4 on Monday, March 22, provided public health metrics continue to improve. The City of Boston will continue evaluating public health and data leading up to this date to determine next steps in Boston’s reopening plan. If public health data supports continued reopening, the City of Boston is prepared to align with the Commonwealth’s plan to move into Step 1 of Phase 4 on Monday, March 22. Additional information is available on the Commonwealth’s website.

Additional information about reopening in Boston is available on boston.gov.