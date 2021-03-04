BPD Investigating Another Murder on Mass/Cass

Boston Police this week have identified 40-year-old Jamal Chin-Clarke as the victim of a murder in the area of Mass/Cass last Saturday morning.

At about 5:45 a.m. on Saturday February 27, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) responded to a radio call for a person stabbed in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported by Boston EMS to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The victim has since been identified as Chin-Clarke.

The Boston Police Department continues to actively review the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

•Drug Arrest on Northampton

At about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday February 28, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) arrested Robert Sparks, 30, of South Boston, on drug related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Northampton Street and Parmalee Street. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle for an equipment violation when they learned that the operator did not possess a valid driver’s license. While removing the operator and the passenger, later identified as Sparks, the officers observed a folding knife along with evidence consistent with the street level packaging and selling of illegal drugs inside the vehicle. Officers then conducted a pat frisk of both parties which led to the recovery of a second knife from the pants pocket of Sparks as well as 29 plastic bags containing approximately 49 grams of crack cocaine and $596 in cash in various denominations.

The suspect was placed in custody on scene without incident and faces charges of Trafficking Class B Drugs and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon. The operator will be summonsed to appear on charges of Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

•Traffic Stop Leads to Firearm Arrest

About 1:36 a.m. on Thursday, February 25, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) made an on-site firearm arrest following a traffic stop in the area of 721 Shawmut Ave.

While on patrol in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Tremont Street, an officer observed a gray motor vehicle speed through the intersection of Camden Street and Tremont Street, continuing on Camden Street towards Shawmut Avenue. The vehicle came to a stop at a red light at the intersection of Shawmut Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. An inquiry into the motor vehicle revealed that it did not have a valid inspection sticker. The officer activated his emergency lights and sirens and conducted a traffic stop in front 725 Shawmut Avenue.

The officer approached the vehicle and requested the operator’s license and registration. The operator, later identified as Terrell Jackson, 26, of Dorchester, provided the officer with a MA Learners Permit. The officer also requested identification from the two passengers in the vehicle, who were not wearing seatbelts.

Further inquiry revealed that none of the individuals had a valid driver’s license. As the officers were explaining the situation to the occupants, one of the officers observed what appeared to be a firearm underneath the driver’s seat. The officers immediately removed the occupants, and placed all three in handcuffs.

The firearm, a Springfield Armory XD, was loaded with (14) rounds of ammunition in the magazine and (1) round in the chamber.

Jackson was placed under arrest and charged with Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle, Possession of Large Capacity Firearm, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License (2nd Offense), Carrying a Firearm without a License (2nd Offense) and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. Jackson was also issued a MA Uniform Citation for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

The front passenger, Leo Farrier, 30, of Dorchester, was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of Large Capacity Firearm, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, Carrying a Firearm without a License and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.

The rear passenger, Elijah Carvalho, 18, of Dorchester, was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of Large Capacity Firearm, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, Carrying a Firearm without a License and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.

The registered owner of the motor vehicle was issued a MA Uniform Citation for No Inspection Sticker and Allowing Unlicensed Operation.