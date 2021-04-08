Several Back Bay, Fenway, South End Restaurants Featured in New Digital Cookbook

A slew of popular restaurants in Back Bay, Fenway and the South End that have made a name for themselves outside the confines of their respective neighborhoods are now featured in The Food Lens’s first digital cookbook “Dining in Boston”.

The Food Lens, an online dining resource that helps readers discover the best food, drink, and happenings in Boston, has included recipes from three Back Bay, four Fenway and six South End restaurants.

The Food Lens’s founders Molly Ford and Sarah Jesup also compiled more than 38 other recipes from the area’s best chefs and restaurants in an effort to bring their readers a new way to experience local dining at home during Covid-19.

A portion of proceeds from Dining in Boston will benefit Massachusetts Restaurants United (MRU) to help strengthen and support the industry after a challenging year.

“We find purpose in our work to showcase the area’s many talented chefs every day, but this effort feels particularly meaningful as we look back on a year of Covid-19 and the devastating toll it has taken on the city’s hospitality industry,” said The Food Lens Co-Founder, Molly Ford. “Our hope is to not only offer our readers with another fun and dynamic way to experience their favorite spots, but also to give back to the restaurant community that we love so deeply,” added Co-Founder Sarah Jesup.

Mike & Patty’s on Church Street’s recipe for the breakfast sandwich “The Fancy”; UNI on Commonwealth Avenue’s recipe for Ramen Cacio e Pepe; and Select Oyster Bar on Gloucester Street’s recipe for Salmon Crudo are all in the book.

Over in Fenway the book includes Mei Mei on Park Drive’s recipe for the “Double Awesome” plate; Sweet Cheeks on Boylston Street’s recipe for Mac + Cheese; Hojoko on Boylston Street’s recipe for Kimchi Fried Rice; and Tiger Mama on Boylston Street’s recipe for Yu Shiang Eggplant.

Finally, in the South End the recipe’s in the cook book include Toro on Washington Street’s Maiz Asado; Coppa on Shawmut Avenue’s recipe for an Italian Grinder (sub); Picco on Tremont Street’s recipe for Alsatian Pizza; MIDA on Tremont Street’s recipe for Focaccia; Myers + Chang on Washington Street’s recipe for Pork and Chive Dumplings; and SRV on Columbus Avenue’s recipe for Polpette (meatballs).

The Food Lens’ digital cookbook, Dining in Boston is available for purchase at thefoodlens.com/shop for $14.00, with 10% of every sale contributing to MRU’s mission to not only help local restaurants survive the pandemic, but to keep them open and thriving long after the spread of Covid-19.