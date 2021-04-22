City Budget Focuses on Climate Resiliency in Back Bay

Last week, acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey Mayor Kim Janey proposed her administration’s recommended $3.75 billion Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) operating budget and $3.2 billion Fiscal Year 2022-2026 (FY22-FY26) Capital Plan. Janey said the budget focuses on providing the resources for the city’s continued robust public health response to COVID-19, making strategic investments in Boston’s neighborhoods and residents, and setting the stage for Boston’s equitable reopening, recovery and long-term renewal.

One of those investments highlighted in the budget was money focused on climate resilience in the Back Bay.

“During the past year, Boston has come together like never before, and we must take that spirit of inclusiveness and compassion and translate it into real investments for the City of Boston and our residents. COVID-19 has brought on unprecedented economic and social change for our city, and this budget proposal meets the moment and makes targeted investments to ensure that as we emerge from this public health crisis we are not going back to normal, but going forward better than before,” said Mayor Janey. “I am proud of this budget and the enormous work that goes into running our City government and providing the services Bostonians need and rely on. No one can be left behind as Boston recovers from COVID-19, and looks forward to the future.”

Focusing on protecting our environment Janey said the City of Boston has been at the forefront of recognizing and addressing the risks of climate change, and protecting our environment. As part of the city’s Capital Plan, 10 percent of all new capital spending has been dedicated for resilience projects.

The city will spend $15.5 million as part of its Capital Plan to complete the park redesign at Copley Square to optimize resilience to high-traffic events and storm-water.

Landscape architecture firm, Sasaki, is working with the City of Boston and the Parks & Recreation Department to bring new life to a well-loved, iconic Boston destination.

The project is just beginning with an initial public engagement phase and will extend into design and implementation over the next two years.

The city will spend another $7.5 million to repave pathways at the Back Bay Fens to improve accessibility and site conditions.