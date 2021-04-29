Wu Joins Environmental Activists to Talk Green New Deal; Muddy River

City Councilor and mayoral candidate Michelle Wu joined members of the Muddy Water Initia-tive and other climate and environmental activists on Earth Day to chat a little bit about the Muddy River restoration project as well as Wu’s plan for a municipal Green New Deal in Bos-ton.

Wu was joined by her sons Blaise and Cass, who stopped by the Ipswich St. Bridge at the corner of Ipswich St. and Charlesgate East where a group of about 15 people gathered for a conversation.

Environmental activists pose with City Councillor and mayoral candidate Michelle Wu and her two sons, Blaise and Cass, at the Ipswich St. Bridge at the intersection of Ipswich St. and Charlesgate East on Earth Day.

“We’re proud to be the first to really center the attention and municipal action on climate jus-tice and to lead the way,” Wu said of the Green New Deal plan.

A group of folks also talked about the Muddy River restoration project, and a member of the Army Corps of Engineers answered questions about the project and its status as the dredg-ing continues in some areas, and planting will begin soon in areas that have been previously dredged.

Additionally, the WaterGoat trash net, which was launched last year, will return to the water in the next month or so to continue removing trash and other debris from the Muddy River. From late spring through the fall, the net is emptied once a week by volunteers who bag up the trash.