Temporary Closures on I-90 Eastbound between the Brookline Avenue and Beacon Street Overpasses

Lane re-striping overnight on Friday, May 14 for Phase II of the Fenway Center Project

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that it will be conducting lane re-striping operations on Interstate 90 eastbound between the Brookline Avenue and Beacon Street overpasses in Boston. The work will occur overnight between the hours of 10 p.m. on Friday, May 14, until 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 15. This work is part of Phase II of the Fenway Center Project.

The roadway will be restriped to shift the existing three travel lanes slightly towards the median with lane widths reduced. This restriping is being performed to accommodate a long-term work zone in the closed right (slow) lane to be established with barrier the following week, Sunday, May 16 through Thursday, May 20. The work zone will accommodate the construction of foundations and support columns for the future deck and buildings over I-90 and Lansdowne Station. The deck will enclose the area over I-90 between Brookline Avenue and Beacon Street and there will be two buildings at 12 and 22 stories, respectively, constructed over the deck.

As construction advances, the long-term lane closures will be relocated to the left hand (fast) lane in each direction to accommodate foundation construction within the median of I-90 and the overhead deck. The foundation and deck work and associated lane closures are scheduled to be completed in September 2023. Additional overnight lane reductions will continue be used to shorten the duration of work where feasible and permitted, to reduce overall impacts to daily commuters on the highway.