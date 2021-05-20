Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm, Drugs and Cash During an Investigation in the Back Bay

At about 9:51 a.m. on Tuesday May 18, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) arrested two individuals in connection to an ongoing firearm investigation in the area of the MBTA Back Bay Station located at 145 Dartmouth Street in the Back Bay. Mikayla Buttomer, 28, of Boston was placed in custody after she was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun while William Falasca, 37, of Medford was placed in custody pursuant to an arrest warrant sought out of Malden District Court on one charge of Attempt to Commit a Crime.

While booking the female suspect, officers recovered various quantities of illegal drugs packaged for street level sales, numerous assorted prescription pills along with $454.00 in U.S. Currency which have all since been turned in as evidence.

Both parties will appear in Boston Municipal Court where Falasca will answer for his Malden District Court Warrant and Buttomer will be arraigned on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Loaded Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B, C and D Drugs.