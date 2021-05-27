MFA to Lift Mask Requirements May 29; Increase Gallery Capacities Throughout June

Beginning May 29, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), will lift mask requirements for visitors and staff, in alignment with reopening plan updates from the City of Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The Museum encourages visitors to continue wearing masks in accordance with the CDC guidance for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Enhanced cleaning protocols will remain in place, and gallery capacities will steadily increase throughout June. Starting in July, visitors will only need to reserve timed-entry tickets in advance to see Monet and Boston: Legacy Illuminated and Writing the Future: Basquiat and the Hip-Hop Generation.

The MFA is open five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday, 10 am–5 pm. More than 100 galleries are currently on view and can be accessed with general admission, including the exhibitions Women Take the Floor, Paul Cézanne: Influence, Weng Family Collection of Chinese Painting: Travel and Home, Black Histories, Black Futures, Community Arts Initiative: Patterns of Greatness and Collecting Stories: The Invention of Folk Art. Visitors are encouraged to reserve tickets in advance and check mfa.org for availability.​​