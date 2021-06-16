News Parthum Remembered With Scholarships by The Boston Sun Staff • June 16, 2021 • 0 Comments Fourteen students were recognized on June 9 at the AC Hotel in the South End as part of the Blackstone/Franklin Neighborhood Association scholarship, the first year the effort wasn’t spearheaded by Andrew Parthum – the late founder of the scholarship who passed away earlier this year from cancer. It is the 15th year for the scholarship awards, and as a tribute several of Parthum’s friends were in attendance. Pictured here are Andrew’s husband Bill Leonard, his mother Marge Parthum, John Osthaus, Douglas Spencer and Andrew Fullem. In this photograph, celebrating her award was Boston Latin Academy senior Ayat Yusef (left), with her mother Leosandra De Los Santos, her sister Amanie Yusef and Scholarship Committee member Chris McBride.