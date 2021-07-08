Movie Filming in Union Park to Take Place Through next Week

A new feature film will be arriving into the Union Park neighborhood of the South End next week for nine days of filming on Union Park Street – with most of the filming indoors and some of it happening overnight.

Countess Productions held a neighborhood meeting on June 28 and sent out a letter to residents warning them of the extended filming dates and times, some of them in the overnight periods. Movie trucks will take up parking spots on Union Park Street near Shawmut Avenue for the filming times, but the company is looking to stage most of their vehicles on Union Park Street between Harrison and Washington Streets – a measure to keep so many movie trucks out of the residential area.

“The majority of filming will take place inside two residences on Union Park,” read the letter. “There will be three nights of late night or overnight filming along with some daytime exterior filming…We are working with the City of Boston, Union Park Neighborhood Association, Boston Police and Fire, to coordinate efforts to keep reduce our impact on your community. We understand we are guests in your neighborhood and expect to conduct ourselves accordingly.”

Some movies in the past have filmed in the South End and been a nuisance, particularly one that filmed on Tremont Street and staged in front of businesses for more than a week in the summer of 2018. However, Union Park officials said this company has been very proactive and is looking to be a good guest.

“In general, we always love having people feature the neighborhood/park in media and appreciate when the production companies respect and recognize the significant impact on the community,” said Abigail Cohen of Union Park Neighborhood Association (UPNA).

Filming Dates and Times include: 5 Union Park

•Tues., July 13 – 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

•Weds., July 14 – 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

•Thurs., July 15 ~6 p.m.-6 a.m.

•Fri., July 16 – 6 p.m.-6 a.m.

•Mon, July 19 – 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

•Tues., July 20 – 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

•Weds., July 21 – 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

•Thurs., July 22 – 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

•Fri., July 23 – 3 p.m.-3 a.m.