Police Arrest Man for Sept. 2020 Homicide on Hammond Street

On Friday, July 2, members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit arrested Brandon Campbell, 28, of Dorchester in South Boston on an outstanding Suffolk Superior Court warrant for Murder, two counts of Armed Assault with Intent to Murder, and two counts of Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the original incident are as follows: At about 7:46 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a radio call for a person shot in the area of Hammond Street and Westminster Street in the South End. Upon arrival, officers located three adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The three victims were transported to local hospitals, two with non-life-threatening injuries and one with life-threatening injuries. The victim suffering life-threatening injuries later succumbed to his injuries. That victim was later identified as Dennis Mejia, 43, of Boston.

The Boston Police Department continues to review the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Hit Police Cruiser

One officer from a citywide Special Unit was hit and injured on July 3 at the intersection of Tremont Street and Mass Ave. in the South End by a reckless driver fleeing from a domestic incident in another part of city.

Around 4:49 p.m., the officer – who is not part of the local D-4 contingent – was travelling through the busy intersection when the driver of the other vehicle ran the intersection and slammed into the officer’s cruiser.

The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident drew a huge police response, as the driver had earlier fled a domestic incident with his mother in another part of the city, and had been driving erratically throughout the neighborhoods ever since. He was arrested for the domestic incident and the injured officer is expected to recover.

Arrested for Firearms

At about 6:17 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, members of the Youth Violence Strike Force made an onsite arrest of Lamar Tillery, 30, of Hyde Park for firearm and drug related offenses, due to a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and E. Brookline Street in the South End.

While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle with extremely dark tinted windows traveling on Washington Street.

Officers activated their emergency blue lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop. Upon speaking to the driver (Tillery), and after conducting a CJIS query, it was revealed that his license to operate a motor vehicle had been suspended. Tillery was safely removed from the motor vehicle and placed under arrest for Operation After Revocation/Suspension.

As officers searched the motor vehicle, they located a Glock 27 .40 caliber with fifteen rounds in the chamber. Also recovered from the vehicle was a bag containing scale, fourteen plastic bags of a brown powdery substance believed to be Heroin, totaling 25 grams, one plastic bag containing a white powdery substance believed to be Cocaine, totaling 28 grams, and one plastic bag containing a yellowish rock like substance believed to be Crack Cocaine, totaling 68 grams.

Tillery was additionally charged with; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Trafficking Class A, (Heroin), Trafficking Class B, (Cocaine) and Trafficking Class B (more than 36 Grams of Crack Cocaine).

Tillery is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.