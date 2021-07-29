Boston Community Pediatrics named Mass. winner in Red Sox grants addressing mental health in New England

Boston Community Pediatrics (BCP) in the South End on Thursday night, July 22, received the $10,000 first-place award in Massachusetts as part of the 7th Annual IMPACT Awards, a joint initiative of the Red Sox Foundation and the Ruderman Family Foundation which this year focused on supporting organizations whose mission includes raising awareness on the issue of mental health and improving mental health outcomes of young adults in their community.

One of 18 winners across six states in New England, Boston Community Pediatrics’ mission is to bring equity to pediatric healthcare by giving all patients direct access to their primary care provider, as well as to comprehensive prevention-oriented medical care, case management services, and integrated behavioral health services.

The IMPACT Awards give Red Sox fans the opportunity to nominate their favorite non-profits to receive support and funding. Through a $125,000 grant from the Ruderman Family Foundation, the awards provide the winning non-profits with either a first-place $10,000 grant, second-place $3,000 grant, or a third-place $2,000 grant. Eligible organizations with the most online votes from fans were the designated winners, with three non-profits selected from each New England state. The second-place winner in Massachusetts is Massachusetts Partnerships for Youth, which provides training, fosters collaboration, and develops programming to increase the health and safety of students, and the third-place winner is SHINE Initiative, which works to combat discrimination and destigmatizes mental health conditions in youth.

“We are so honored to be recognized by the Red Sox Foundation and grateful for all the community support Boston Community Pediatrics received in order to win this award. BCP’s mission is to provide the highest quality healthcare, including integrated mental health services, to all children — regardless of what kind of insurance they have — and this grant helps to make that possible,” said Robyn Riseberg, MD, Founder of Boston Community Pediatrics.