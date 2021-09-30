Livingstone, Janey Endorse Wu for Mayor

Over the weekend and this week, mayoral candidate Michelle Wu received endorsements from Representative Jay Livingstone and Acting Mayor Kim Janey, who made their announcements at the Ipswich St. Bridge and the Faces of Dudley Memorial in Roxbury, respectively.

On September 29, Representative Jay Livingstone (8th Suffolk District, Back Bay, Beacon Hill, and parts of Fenway and the West End) endorsed Michelle Wu for Mayor, growing her statehouse support and coalition. Representative Livingstone cited her commitment to the issues that matter most and record of getting things done.

“I am proud to endorse our next Mayor, Michelle Wu,” Representative Jay Livingstone said. “She has a proven record of working across all levels of government to get things done and fighting on the issues that matter. On climate justice, transit and affordable housing, we will continue to partner to make a difference for our communities.”

“I’m grateful for Representative Jay Livingstone’s endorsement and partnership. He’s been a strong voice for progressive leadership at the State House, and I look forward to continuing to work together on behalf of all of our neighborhoods,” said Michelle Wu.

Mayor Kim Janey threw her support behind Michelle Wu for Mayor of Boston on September 25, calling Wu the best candidate to build upon her own record of equity and justice. Wu and Janey had previously partnered on issues of transit justice, equity in city contracting, and housing stability.

“The challenges facing Boston today demand strong leadership. Over the last six months, I’ve worked with residents across our city to address the Covid-19 pandemic, keep people in their homes, get our children back to school and make our neighborhoods safer. We can’t let that work go in vain, which is why I am endorsing Michelle Wu for Mayor. Important policies like our housing agenda, equitable vaccine distribution, and how we handle mental health crises are on the line in this election. Moreover, Black and Brown residents who are most impacted by systemic inequities need a leader in City Hall who will center equity and inclusion in all her policies, and ensure they have a seat at the table when real decisions are made. I’ve worked closely with Michelle Wu on the City Council, and I believe she is the candidate with the record and the values to not only protect the progress we have made but builds upon it to create a city that is more equitable, just, and resilient,” said Mayor Kim Janey.

“I’m honored and grateful to have the support of my friend, colleague and sister in service, Mayor Kim Janey. Over the past six months and well before, she has taken on the biggest challenges in our city, fighting for better schools, affordable housing and racial justice. She has moved our city forward through overlapping crises, always through the lens of equity, justice, and joy. I know that we will continue to partner on the most pressing challenges facing Boston and fight for a future that includes all of our families,” said Michelle Wu. Representative Livingstone and Mayor Janey’s endorsements add to an enthusiastic multigenerational, multicultural coalition of grassroots supporters, including leaders Senator Elizabeth Warren, Sheriff Steve Tompkins, Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards, Boston City Councilor Liz Breadon, State Senator and Assistant Majority Leader Sal DiDomenico, State Representative and Assistant Majority Leader Mike Moran, State Representative and Ways and Means Chair Aaron Michlewitz, State Senator Julian Cyr, Representatives Liz Miranda, Tram Nguyen, Tommy Vitolo, Natalie Higgins, Vanna Howard, Maria Robinson, Andy Vargas, and Sean Garballey; former State Representative and Assistant Majority Leader Byron Rushing; labor unions Teamsters Local 25, New England Joint Board of UNITE HERE!, UAW Region 9A, Alliance of Unions at the MBTA, MBTA Inspectors Union Local 600, OPEIU Local 453; climate organizations Sunrise Boston, Sierra Club, the Environmental League of Massachusetts, 350 Mass Action; Progressive West Roxbury/Roslindale; Boston’s Ward 1, Ward 4 and Ward 5 Democratic Committees; The Boston Guardian; and fellow municipal elected officials from across Greater Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. For all of Michelle for Boston’s endorsements, visit michelleforboston.com/endorsements.