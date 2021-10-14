News Briefs

Peters Park Beautification Day Set for Oct. 16

Join your neighbors and friends for Peters Park Beautification Day on Saturday, Oct 16, from 9 a.m. to noon at Peters Park on the path between baseball field and basketball field. (The rain date is Sunday, Oct 17.)

At 9 a.m., coffee and donuts donated by Dunkin’ on Washington Street.

Tools will be available at the park, but you can bring your own as well. Garden gloves are recommended, if you have them.

Want to help, but you can’t come that day? Donations needed and appreciated for dog park maintenance and landscaping. Friends of Peters Park is a 501 c3 non-profit organization. Send check to: Friends of Peters Park

P.O. Box 181137

Boston, MA 02118,

or go to www.Peterspark.org.

‘Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival’ Coming Oct. 22 to the Common

Acting Mayor Kim Janey and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor its ‘Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival” at the Boston Common Parade Ground (near the corner of Beacon and Charles streets) on Friday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Adults and children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and participate in a wide range of fun and spooky family activities. Test your skills and courage to find your way out of the Haunted Fun House Maze, hop on the train hosted by Cabot Creamery Co-operative, and make your way over to our glow in the dark play space for some nighttime fun featuring LED illuminated swings, seesaws, and cornhole. Join LEGOLAND Discovery Center Boston to build a LEGO® pumpkin for our pumpkin patch and learn how to build spooky creatures with Lego Master Model Builder, Sean. Enjoy exciting acts from the Boston Circus Guild with performances by an aerial artist and stilt walker between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

This free family-friendly event will also include glow-in-the-dark games, children’s crafts, scarily delicious snacks and refreshments provided by Cabot Cheese, Dunkin’, and HP Hood LLC. Join Harvard University’s Stress & Development lab for fun games focused on learning about the brain and how we think. A monster mash of activities will include a visit from the Massachusetts Horticulture Society, the Mass. Audubon Society, an art activity with the Mayor’s Mural Crew, and other fun fall and Halloween activities.

For more information, visit http://ow.ly/uqDl50GfyvQ.