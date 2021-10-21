News Briefs

BPDA Board Approves Midtown Hotel Redevelopment Project

The Boston Planning & Development Agency approved the planned redevelopment of the former Midway Hotel into a 10-story apartment building.

Newtown-based National Development intends to enter into a 99-year lease with the First Church of Christ, Scientist, to rent the former hotel at 220 Huntington Ave., which dates back to the 1960s and currently serves as off-campus dormitory provisions for Northeastern University, and to build there an as-of-right, mixed-use project comprising 325 rental units, 48 of which would be affordable; 17,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space; and 153 below-grade parking spots.

‘Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival’ Coming Oct. 22 to the Common

Acting Mayor Kim Janey and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor its ‘Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival” at the Boston Common Parade Ground (near the corner of Beacon and Charles streets) on Friday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Adults and children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and participate in a wide range of fun and spooky family activities. Test your skills and courage to find your way out of the Haunted Fun House Maze, hop on the train hosted by Cabot Creamery Co-operative, and make your way over to our glow in the dark play space for some nighttime fun featuring LED illuminated swings, seesaws, and cornhole. Join LEGOLAND Discovery Center Boston to build a LEGO® pumpkin for our pumpkin patch and learn how to build spooky creatures with Lego Master Model Builder, Sean. Enjoy exciting acts from the Boston Circus Guild with performances by an aerial artist and stilt walker between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

This free family-friendly event will also include glow-in-the-dark games, children’s crafts, scarily delicious snacks and refreshments provided by Cabot Cheese, Dunkin’, and HP Hood LLC. Join Harvard University’s Stress & Development lab for fun games focused on learning about the brain and how we think. A monster mash of activities will include a visit from the Massachusetts Horticulture Society, the Mass. Audubon Society, an art activity with the Mayor’s Mural Crew, and other fun fall and Halloween activities.

For more information, visit http://ow.ly/uqDl50GfyvQ.

South End Dog Costume Halloween Party Set for Oct. 30 at Peters Park

All dogs and dog owners are invited to the first annual

South End Dog Costume Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Joe Wex Dog Recreation Space on Washington Street at Peters Park.

The event will feature a JB Doggie Delights ice cream truck selling delicious homemade and dog-safe ice cream treats;

prizes for best dog costume and best dog owner costume; and Halloween cuteness and dog treats galore.

SoWa First Friday Returns Nov. 5

The SoWa Artists Guild has resumed its First Fridays and Second Sundays, when more than 90 artists at 450 Harrison Ave. in SoWa open their doors so you can meet the artists in person, view their new work created over the past year, plus you have the opportunity to buy direct.

The next First Friday is Nov. 5 from 5 to 9 p.m,, and the next Second Sunday is Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit https://www.sowaartists.com/calendar/ for more information.

South End Walking Tour

Do you want to learn more about the fascinating history of our neighborhood? Would you like to find out more about the architecture that shaped our South End streets? Do you want to meet some neighbors as we investigate local lore?

The Ellis Neighborhood Association invites you to join a walking exploration of our area streets with a knowledgeable tour guide from Boston By Foot on Saturday, October 30 from 1:00-2:30 PM.

The South End was Boston’s first big land-making project designed for new housing for Boston’s growing upper class. It was based on an English plan, with lovely parks and squares framed by rows of houses. The layout and our South End homes were inspired by Charles Bulfinch, the great architect of the Massachusetts State House.

To join the tour, register at https://bostonbyfoot.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/bostonbyfoot/event.jsp?event=35714&.

Haley House Clothing Drive

Join us for the Ellis Neighborhood Association’s Clothing Drive supporting Hailey House!

Please help support our neighbors at Haley House by contributing to the clothing room at Haley House for the month of November. During the pandemic, there was an increase in the need for socks, underwear, and undershirts to be redistributed to the community.

Donations sought include new men’s undershirts (sizes L + XL), new men’s socks, and new men’s underwear (sizes L+XL).

Donations can be dropped off at the BCA Plaza during the Pumpkin Patch on October 23rd from 3-4pm or at the Hingham Savings Bank on Tremont St. from October 25 to November 15.

Back Bay’s COVID Cases Increase

After dropping for two weeks in a row the Back Bay’s and the surrounding area’s COVID weekly positive test rate increased last week.

According to the weekly report released Monday by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), 2,358 Back Bay, Beacon Hill, North End, West End and Downtown residents were tested and 2.3 percent were positive. This was a 64 percent increase from the 1.4 percent of residents that tested positive between October 4 and October 11.

Citywide the weekly positive test rate also increased last week. According to the BPHC 23,759 residents were tested and 2.6 percent were COVID positive–this was a 4 percent increase from the 2.5 percent reported by the BPHC on October 11.

Fifty-four additional residents have been infected with the virus between October 11 and October 18 and the total number of cases in the area increased to 4,387 cases overall since the pandemic began. Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 1 percent since October 11 and went from 81,378 cases to 82,255 confirmed cases in a week. There were nine additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total deaths is now at 1,444