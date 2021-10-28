Mayor Janey Encourages Residents to Have a Fun and Safe Halloween

Mayor Kim Janey and the Boston Public Health Commission today released guidance on celebrating Halloween safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, urging residents to take extra precautions to keep themselves and others safe. The City offered practical tips to have a fun Halloween, avoid injuries and to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

“Enjoy the fun tricks and treats of Halloween, while taking precautions to stay safe,” said Mayor Janey. “I encourage everyone to practice social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand washing. And remember to carry a flashlight and use crosswalks. I hope everyone has a happy and safe Halloween.”

“We are thrilled that vaccination rates in Boston are high but remember that children under 12 still can’t be vaccinated against COVID-19 and some neighborhoods of Boston have much lower vaccination rates than the overall Boston rate,” said Dr. Jennifer Lo, Medical Director of Boston Public Health Commission.

To prevent the transmission of COVID-19, BPHC encourages residents to:

• Get vaccinated

• Keep all activities outdoors

• Wear masks and encourage your children to wear masks underneath their Halloween masks. This will protect your children without getting in the way of their costumes.

• Wash hands regularly and use hand sanitizers as much as possible

• Consider individually wrapped goodie bags that are lined up so children can grab-and-go, while continuing to social distance.

• Consume food and treats outdoors.

• Consider hosting a vaccine clinic at your event.

• Encourage participants to get COVID-19 tested before and after attending

• Alcohol use can affect behavior. Encourage moderate alcohol intake if it is present.

• Encourage smaller groups. Younger children can trick or treat earlier, while older kids can participate later

Additionally, take simple steps to prevent injuries while celebrating Halloween.

• Carry glowsticks or flashlights to be visible.

• Cross in the crosswalk and follow the traffic lights.

• Wear a mask that allows you to see and a costume that doesn’t create a tripping hazard.

• If driving, stay alert for children and others in the streets.

• To prevent choking, don’t allow children under five to have hard candies

• Ensure that all candies are wrapped and packaging intact.

Several City departments are hosting COVID-safe and family-friendly events for Halloween, including Boston Centers for Youth & Families, Boston Parks Department, and the Boston Police Department. Visit Boston.gov for more information. For more information on preventing injury and preventing transmission of COVID-19, go to www.bphc.org and follow us on twitter at @healthyboston