Back Bay, Surrounding Area’s COVID Cases Increase

After decreasing 17 percent two weeks ago, the Back Bay and surrounding area’s COVID weekly positive test rate increased last week.

According to the weekly report released Monday by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC),1,925 Back Bay, Beacon Hill, North End, West End and Downtown residents were tested and 2.3 percent were positive. This was a 21 percent increase from the 1.9 percent that tested positive between October 25 and November 1.

The citywide weekly positive test rate also increased last week. According to the BPHC 22,049 residents were tested and 2.6 percent were COVID positive–this was a 24 percent increase from the 2.1 percent reported by the BPHC on November 1.

Forty-four additional residents have been infected with the virus between November 1 and November 8 and the total number of cases in the area increased to 4,523 cases overall since the pandemic began.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 0.50 percent since November 1 and went from 83,646 cases to 84,064 confirmed cases in a week. There were two additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total COVID deaths is now at 1,455.