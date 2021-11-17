Early Voting Dates Set for 1st Suffolk and Middlesex Senate Special Election

This week the City of Boston’s Election Department, with approval from the Boston City Council, set in-person early voting dates for the 1st Suffolk & Middlesex Senate Special Election Primary.

On Tuesday, December 14 District 1 City Councilor Lydia Edwards will square off against Revere School Committee member Anthony D’Ambrosio to fill the senate seat that was vacated by Joe Boncore earlier this fall.

However, Boston voters in the senatorial district, which includes Bay Village, South End, Chinatown, Beacon Hill, East Boston, Revere, Winthrop and Cambridgeport, can begin voting Saturday, December 4 and early voting will last until Friday, December 10.

On Saturday December 4 registered voters in the senatorial district can vote at City Hall between 11 am and 7 pm. as well as neighborhood sites from 11 am to 7 pm.

Voters can again vote on Monday, December 6 from 9 am to 5 pm at City Hall and again on Tuesday, December 7 from 9 am to 8 pm as well as at neighborhood sites from 12 pm to 8 pm.

On Wednesday, December 8 early voting will occur for the race at City Hall only from 9 am to 5 pm and again on Thursday, December 9 at City Hall from 9 am to 8 pm and at neighborhood sites from 12 pm to 8 am.

The final date of early voting for the senate race will be on Friday, December 10 from 9 am to 5 pm at City Hall.

The closest in-person early voting neighborhood site in Bay Village, Chinatown and the South End is the Chinatown Branch Library at 2 Boylston St.

Residents in the senatorial district must register to vote before Wednesday, November 24 in order to be eligible to take part in the Special Election Primary.

Councilor Edwards, an East Boston resident, previously ran for the Senate seat after former State Senator Anthony Petrucelli left office in 2016. While unsuccessful in that race Edwards went on to run for the District One City Council seat, which includes Eastie, Charlestown, and the North End, the following year. She went on to win that race and has served on the council ever since.

D’Ambrosio, a Yale graduate and Revere resident, got his start in politics in 2019 when he successfully ran for Revere School Committee, a citywide seat. He topped Revere’s School Committee ticket in that race. He has spent his career in technology and finance.

For more information on local polling locations and important dates for the Primary visit, https://www.boston.gov/departments/election.