News Briefs

Volunteers Sought to Help Plant Bulbs This Saturday at Peters Park

Friends of Peters Park to plant the Daffodil Bulbs on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the park.

Tools from the city will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own trowel, shovel, and gloves.

The bulbs need to be planted 8 inches deep so that the squirrels don’t dig them out and eat them. During the morning, participants will take part in a general clean-up of the park as well.

This is in conjunction with the city’s Love Your Block event.

Online Forum on Increasing Affordable Housing in Boston

Join the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay (NABB) Homelessness Task Force and the Boston Public Library for “Increasing Housing Affordability in Boston: Why it Matters to Us All,” a citywide Zoom forum, on Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Panelists are scheduled to include Thomas N. O’Brien, former director of the Boston Redevelopment Authority, former chair of the Greater Boston Real Estate Board, and CEO of HYM Investment Group, LLC; Kenzie Bok, Boston City Councilor, District 8; Symone Crawford, Incoming Executive Director (January 2022), Massachusetts Affordable

Housing Alliance (MAHA); and Sheila Dillon, City of Boston Director of Housing and Neighborhood Development.

Register for the online event at https://bpl.bibliocommons.com/events/618a98bc3c3b882f002c9ac7.