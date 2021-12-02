Boston’s Prudential Tower Shines Green in Support of Esplanade Association: Esplanade Association Participates in Annual 31 Nights of Light

Beginning in December, Prudential Tower will once again shine bright with the help of local community organizations. The Esplanade Association (Esplanade.org) will flip the switch to light up Boston on December 16 at 5:00pm as part of Prudential Center, Boston’s Annual 31 Nights of Light program. The top of Prudential Tower will beam green in honor of the Esplanade’s essential 64 acres of green space and picturesque tree canopy.

“The Esplanade Association is thrilled to bookend our successful 20th anniversary year by lighting the iconic Prudential Center in celebration of Boston’s beloved riverfront park,” said Emma Feeney, Marketing & Events Coordinator at the Esplanade Association. “From the month-long multisensory illumination show of Hatched: Breaking through the Silence at the DCR Hatch Memorial Shell last January/February to the park’s extensive variety of programs and signature events that took place throughout the spring, summer, and fall, the Esplanade Association is thankful to the Prudential Center for giving our nonprofit the opportunity to shine a light on the incredible work of our staff, Board, members, and volunteers this year.”

The 31 Nights of Light program was introduced in 2008 to celebrate local Boston-area organizations and draw attention to the great work they do in Boston and beyond. Utilizing a state-of-the-art LED lighting system, the 51st floor of the Prudential Tower will change color daily to honor 29 community partners. For more information on Prudential Center, Boston, and the 31 Nights of Light event, visit www.prudentialcenter.com, follow @pruboston on Twitter or Prudential Center Boston on Facebook.

The Esplanade Association (Esplanade.org) is a nonprofit organization that works to revitalize and enhance the Charles River Esplanade, sustain its natural green space, and build community in the park by providing educational, cultural, and recreational programs for everyone. Working in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Esplanade Association is dedicated to improving the experiences of the millions of visitors who enjoy Boston’s iconic riverside park.