D4 Sees 15-Percent Drop in Part One Crime From Last Year

Leading up to Thanksgiving, District 4 had seen a 15-percent drop in Part One crime from last year, according to Boston Police.

Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 21 of this year, 2,363 incidents of Part One crime had been reported in the district, which includes Back Bay, the South End, Lower Roxbury and the Fenway, compared with 2,782 during the same timeframe last year, and this was an approximately 23-percent drop from the five-year average of 3,073 incidents

The number of homicides held steady, with two incidents both this year and last, respectively, while two incidents was also the five-year average in this category.

Rapes and attempted rapes were up more than 27 percent as the number climbed to 28 from 22 last year, although this still marked an approximately 7-percent decline from the five-year average of 30 incidents.

In contrast, robberies and attempted robberies were down around 31 percent as the number of incidents fell to 82 from 119 in 2020, and this also marked an around 46-percent decrease from the five-year average of 152 incidents.

Domestic aggravated assaults were down around 9 precent, with 40 incidents compared to 44 last year, which was also an around 17-percent decline from the five-year average of 48 incidents.

Non-domestic aggravated assaults dropped around 40 percent, with 141 incidents, compared to 236 in 2020, as well as a nearly 34-percent reduction from the five-year average of 213 incidents.

Commercial burglaries saw a nearly 73-percent reduction as the number dropped to 40 from 148 last year, which was also an approximately 45-percent decline from 73 incidents.

Likewise, residential burglaries were down nearly 33 percent, with 90 incidents as opposed to 134 in 2020, as well as an almost 39-percent decrease from the five-year of 146 incidents.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle were down around 30 percent as the number dropped to 347 from 484 last year, which also an approximately 27-percent drop from the five-year average of 478 incidents.

Other larcenies also were down slightly as the number dropped to 1,448 from 1,477 in 2020, and this also round a 19-percent drop from the five-year average of 1,796 incidents.

In contrast, auto theft was up 25 percent, with 145 incidents as opposed to 116 last year, which was also a more than 7-percent increase from the five-year average of 135 incidents.

Citywide, Part One crime was down 15 percent from last year, with 2,383 incidents, compared to 2,782 in 2020, and also down around 23 percent from the five-year average of 3,073 incidents.