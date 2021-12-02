The Mayor’s Trolley Tour is Coming to a Block Near You

The Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour is back for its 25th year, and will include tree lightings, visits with Santa, and more. The tour begins on Friday, December 3, and ends on Sunday, De-cember 5.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, December 3

5:30 pm: Mattapan Square, Mattapan

6:15 pm: Wolcott Square, Readville

7:00 pm: Hastings Street Lot, Centre Street, West Roxbury

Saturday, December 4

1:00 pm: Codman Square, Dorchester

1:45 pm: Hyde Square, Jamaica Plain

2:30 pm: J.P. Monument, Jamaica Plain

3:30 pm: Brigham Circle, Mission Hill

4:15 pm: Bolling Building, Roxbury

5:30 pm: Blackstone Square, South End

6:45 pm: Oak Square, Brighton

Sunday, December 5

1:00 pm: M Street Park, South Boston

2:00 pm: Beach Street & Harrison Avenue. Chinatown

3:00 pm: Paul Revere Mall, North End

4:00 pm: Thompson Square, Charlestown

5:00 pm: Maverick Square, East Boston

7:00 pm: Adams Corner, Dorchester