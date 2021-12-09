Vaccination Clinic Comes to USES Headquarters in South End

In partnership with Boston Community Pediatrics, United South End Settlements (USES) held a vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at its South End headquarters.

“We’re all about providing access and opportunity to families and children,” said USES Co-Executive Director José F. Massó. “When it comes to vaccinating children, especially those facing barriers, a huge component is providing vaccines from a trusted partner in a place that they are familiar with and trust, so to host this clinic at our headquarters with Boston Community Pediatrics made perfect sense.”

USES Co-Executive Director Jerrell Cox said, “BCP have been amazing partners since the pandemic began. Dr. Riseberg has advised us on a number of issues connected to the pandemic and this was just the next step. We want to be that community partner that steps up when we see a need, so we were happy to host this clinic and hope more organizations are able to do the same.”

A total of 20 children and adults, including USES pro-gram participants, staff, and community members received either a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic.