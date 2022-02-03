Bay Village’s Mike & Patty’s Looks to Expand to JP

A popular Bay Village sandwich shop that has made a name for itself among foodies is looking to open its fourth location in Jamaica Plain.

Mike and Patty’s, owned by Ania Zaroda and Michael Gurevich, signed a lease last year to open up its latest location at the former Sorella’s at 386 Centre St. Sorella’s, the neighborhood’s landmark breakfast joint, called it quits in March 2019 after 36 years in business.

Zaroda and Gurevich have launched an online crowdfunding site at https://mainvest.com/b/mike-pattys-boston to raise needed capital to get the business up and running. The duo has already raised $52,000 towards a $100,000 goal.

“The Jamaica Plain restaurant space requires minor remodeling as well as updated utilities and equipment,” wrote Zaroda and Gurevich. “While we’ve self-funded two other locations, we believe Mike & Patty’s Jamaica Plain – our largest and first dine-in location – is an exciting opportunity to bring the community into our business.”

Funds raised will be used for construction costs to finish remodeling the restaurant space, code-compliant commercial kitchen equipment and initial operating expenses.

Those who decide to invest will be rewarded according to Zaroda and Gurevich.

A $300 or more investment gets you a Mike & Patty’s T-Shirt. Invest $500 or more and you’ll get a Mike & Patty’s Hoodie. Those who invest $1,500 or more get a full breakfast for 20 people. Invest $2,000 or more and you’ll receive tickets to the Mike &Patty’s launch party. If you invest $5,000 or more you’ll become a “Sandwich King” and get a Mike & Patty’s sandwich named after you and will run on the shop’s menu for a minimum of one month. A $10,000 or more investment gets you a Mike & Patty’s sandwich of your choice every day for a year. For a $20,000 or more investment the owners will throw a private party for you and 35 guests. Finally, with a $25,000 or more investment you’ll get Mike & Patty’s sandwiches for life.

Owners Zaroda and Gurevich purchased the original Mike & Patty’s location in Bay Village in 2012 and fell in love with the business of providing an amazing breakfast experience to both Boston locals and out-of-town visitors.

“Breakfast has always been our favorite meal of the day, and we’ve been able to expand our Tiny Sandwich Shop to two other locations in the greater Boston area,” they said.

In 2018 Mike & Patty’s expanded to Somerville and then to Newton in 2021.

“Our mission is to create an unforgettable craft casual food experience that inspires guests to spread the word,” said Zaroda and Gurevich.

Mike & Patty has been featured on the Phantom Gourmet and over the years Eater Boston wrote they had one of the best breakfast sandwiches in Boston, and Boston Magazine named Mike & Patty’s Carolina Caviar sandwich one of the best in the city.