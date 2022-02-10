The Team Behind Immersive Van Gogh Directs Its Lens to the Life and Work of Frida Kahlo

Special to the Times

Lighthouse Immersive, North America’s leading producer of ground-breaking experiential art exhibits, and Maestro Immersive Art today announce its newest immersive art installation, Immersive Frida Kahlo. On the heels of its critically acclaimed blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh (now on-view in 15 cities), the Lighthouse Immersive team has set their sights on the art and life of Frida Kahlo (1907-1954), the beloved 20th century Mexican artist best known for compelling self-portraits and radiant pieces inspired by her life in her native country of Mexico.

The exhibition features some of the artist’s best-known works “brought to life” by the world-renowned master of digital art, Italy’s Massimiliano Siccardi, again accompanied by composer Luca Longobaridi’s resonant score. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director. A brilliant, bold and uncompromising painter, Kahlo’s work is globally recognized for its raw emotional vitality, vibrant color work and unflinching intimacy.

Immersive Frida Kahlo arrives in Boston at the Lighthouse ArtSpace at the Castle (130 Columbus Avenue) Thursday, February 10 through Sunday, May 8, 2022. Ticket prices start at $39.99 with timed and flexible options available.

For more information about Immersive Frida Kahlo, visit immersive-frida.com.