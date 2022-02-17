Rep. Livingstone Joins Fenway Seniors for ‘Coffee & Conversation’

Rep. Jay Livingstone joined around 15 seniors for the weekly “Coffee & Conversation” on Feb. 10 at the Fenway Community Center.

“Coffee & Conversation,” sponsored by Peterborough Senior Center, brings in a different guest speaker each week to speak with Fenway seniors, including City Councilor Kenzie Bok who was on hand for the Feb. 3 event.

Rep. Jay Livingstone talks with Fenway seniors at “Coffee & Conversation” on Feb. 10 at the Fenway Community Center.

Rep. Livingstone had been one of the guest speakers before the program went on hiatus due to the pandemic, and when it resumed, he was asked to return as a speaker.

“It was great to see some familiar faces, and to meet some new people,” said Rep. Livingstone. “We had a discussion on redistricting issues at the State House and Fenway-specific matters. I enjoyed the conversation and the feedback I received.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Livingstone welcomed the opportunity to meet in person with his constituents.

“It was great to hear the thoughts of the people I represent,” he said. “Talking to them is one of my favorite parts of the job and something I missed very much over the last couple of years.”