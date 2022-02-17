Rep. Livingstone Joins Fenway Seniors for ‘Coffee & Conversation’

Rep. Jay Livingstone joined around 15 seniors for the weekly “Coffee & Conversation” on Feb. 10 at the Fenway Community Center.
“Coffee & Conversation,” sponsored by Peterborough Senior Center, brings in a different guest speaker each week to speak with Fenway seniors, including City Councilor Kenzie Bok who was on hand for the Feb. 3 event.
Rep. Livingstone had been one of the guest speakers before the program went on hiatus due to the pandemic, and when it resumed, he was asked to return as a speaker.
“It was great to see some familiar faces, and to meet some new people,” said Rep. Livingstone. “We had a discussion on redistricting issues at the State House and Fenway-specific matters. I enjoyed the conversation and the feedback I received.”
Meanwhile, Rep. Livingstone welcomed the opportunity to meet in person with his constituents.
“It was great to hear the thoughts of the people I represent,” he said. “Talking to them is one of my favorite parts of the job and something I missed very much over the last couple of years.”