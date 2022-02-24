BSO Violinist Lucia Lin headlines North Shore Philharmonic Winter Concert

Boston Symphony Orchestra violinist Lucia Lin will play the Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto No. 1 as the featured soloist highlighting the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra Winter Concert on Sunday, February 27. Music Director Robert Lehmann will raise his baton to start the concert at 3:00 p.m. at Swampscott High School auditorium.

The concert program will open with Michail Glika’s “Overture to “Russian and Ludmilla’” and conclude with Carl Nielsen’s Symphony No. 1.

Tickets can be purchased in advance on the Orchestra’s website, www.nspo.org or at Swampscott High on the day of the concert for $30. $25 for seniors and students. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

Violinist Lucia Lin joined the Boston Symphony Orchestra in 1985 and has enjoyed a stellar career as soloist, chamber musician, and recording artist. She debuted at age 11 when she performed Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Since then, she has won numerous competitions, including the 1990 International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow. She has appeared with the Boston Pops, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, the Oklahoma Symphony Orchestra, the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, and the Festival Orchestra in Graz, Austria. She has served as the BSO’s assistant concertmaster and also has held concertmaster roles with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and London Symphony Orchestra. She previously appeared with the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra in 2015.

Danish Composer Carl Nielsen wrote his first Symphony in 1891-92 and dedicated the work to his wife, renowned sculptor Anne Marie Carl-Nielsen. The work is known for its distinctively “Danish” flavors and Nielsen’s personal style.

Out of concern for the health and safety of all musicians and audience members, the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra requires all patrons attending the concert present proof of a Covid-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative Covid-19 test no more than 72 hours prior to the concert. Home tests are not accepted. Patrons will be required to wear masks and socially distance in the auditorium.

For more information about the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra, visit nspo.org.