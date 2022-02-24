Neighborhood Villages Commends Mayor Michelle Wu for Creating New Office of Early Childhood

Lauren Birchfield Kennedy, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer at Neighborhood Villages, a Boston-based nonprofit that advocates for solutions to the greatest challenges faced by the early education sector, issued the following statement after Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced the creation of a new Office of Early Childhood:

“We applaud Mayor Wu for creating a new Office of Early Childhood, which is a major step toward expanding access to high-quality, affordable early education and care in Boston. Early education and care plays a foundational role in the lives of children and families and we are incredibly encouraged by Mayor Wu’s commitment to help families find child care programs and to support the early educators who care for our children. We look forward to partnering with Mayor Wu to address gaps and disparities in child care and to ensure every child has access to an early education that sets them up to thrive.”

Neighborhood Villages, founded in 2017 by Lauren Kennedy and Sarah Muncey, is a Boston-based systems-change non-profit that advocates for early education and care policy reform and implements scalable solutions that address the biggest challenges facing providers and the families who rely on them. For more information, visit https://www.neighborhoodvillages.org/our-work.