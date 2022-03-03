Mayor Wu Recommends CPA Funding for Two Historic Preservation Projects in Back Bay, as Well as to Plant 50 Trees on the Esplanade

The latest, more than $27 million round of Community Preservation Act (CPA) funding recommended by Mayor Michelle Wu includes two Back Bay Historic Preservation grants, totaling $595,000, as well as an $18,810 Open Space & Recreation grant to plant 50 trees on the Charles River Esplanade over the next year.

Recommended Historic Preservation projects in the Back Bay are $495,000 for masonry and window restoration of the Boston Architectural College’s flagship building at of 951 Boylston St., and $100,000 for the roof replacement of the five-story storefront building, which is home to the Community Church. In all, Mayor Wu and the city’s Community Preservation Committee (CPC) are recommending the allocation of $6,141,357 for 25 Historic Preservation projects as part of this latest round of CPA funding.

The $18,810 grant for a multi-year improvement project to plant approximately 50 trees on the Esplanade from 2022 to 2023 is one of 17 Open Space & Recreation projects, totaling $6,404,338, while 10 Affordable Housing projects, totaling $14,660,159, are also recommended for CPA grant money.

“The Community Preservation Act helps us invest in our communities by empowering residents and local organizations to put funding to important priorities across our neighborhoods,” Mayor Wu said in a press release. “I am grateful to the Community Preservation Committee and all of the applicants for their commitment to expanding affordable housing, historic preservation and open space and recreation to benefit Bostonians across our city.”

Felicia Jacques, CPC chair, added, “With appreciation to the CPA staff, the Boston CPC is pleased to recommend 52 projects across 19 neighborhoods to Mayor Wu for funding consideration by the City Council under the leadership of Michael Flaherty, Council Committee Chair. This recommendation fully commits over 50 percent of funds to housing with the remaining funds supporting 42 historic preservation and open space projects. These projects address a variety of uses and a bounty of worthy community projects spanning the city in virtually every neighborhood.”

Following the CPC’s public hearing and vote and Mayor Wu’s recommendation on Feb. 28, the proposed projects have been filed with the Boston City Council for its vote of approval.

“Projects supported with Community Preservation Act funding must create or preserve affordable housing, historic sites, or open space and recreation,” according to the city.