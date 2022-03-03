News In Briefs

Fenway Corners Public Meeting

The BPDA is hosting a virtual Article 80 Public Meeting on Wed., March 9 from 6:00-8:00pm in connection with the Draft Project Impact Report (“DPIR”) submission for the newly renamed Fenway Corners project, which was filed with the BPDA by WS-Fenway-Twins Realty Venture LLC (the “Proponent”) on Monday, February 7, 2022. Chinese interpretation will be provided for this meeting. Should you require interpretation in a language other than Chinese, please contact Aisling Kerr ([email protected]) and allow a minimum of two (2) weeks’ notice. Please register in advance for this meeting through the following link:zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJItfuyqrDkvGHIhpFrOtyK0SsjVdhH81jo

80 East Berkeley Street Meeting Rescheduled

The BPDA meeting regarding 80 East Berkeley St. originally scheduled for Wednesday, February 23, 2022, has been rescheduled for Monday, March 14, 2022. The BPDA will be hosting a virtual Public Meeting in connection with the Notice of Project Change (NPC) and the First Amendment to the Development Plan for Planned Development Area No. 95 (PDA Amendment) for the 80 East Berkeley Street Project located in the South End, received by the Boston Planning & Development Agency on January 31, 2022. Please register in advance for this meeting through the following link: https://www.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJIscumppzMqGzkLXNZ0Q0FGSdTu3wC_Ouo

Boston to Offer Residents Weekend Curbside Textile Collection

Building on the success of the neighborhood textile dropbox program, Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the City of Boston will begin offering weekend curbside collection of household textiles at no cost to residents. The Boston Public Works Department has again partnered with Northeast textile recycling company, Helpsy, which will coordinate pick-ups across the city. Residents looking to schedule a pick-up can simply fill-out an online request form at boston.gov/textiles. Once a date is scheduled and confirmed, household textiles should be left on the curb by 7AM on the scheduled pick-up day.

Early Street Cleaning Delayed

Due to begin on March 1, street cleaning in the South End will be delayed due to current snow accumulation. PWD will monitor conditions on a day by day basis to determine when sweeping can begin safely and effectively. Ticketing (and towing) enforcement for early residential street sweeping will also be delayed until the actual sweeping begins. Neighbors should monitor conditions and the city web pages to learn when early sweeping will resume.

Wu Announces 2022 Outdoor Dining Program

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the return of the Outdoor Dining Pilot Program, a collaboration of the Licensing Board, Boston Fire Department, Inspectional Services Department, Boston Transportation Department, Public Improvement Commission, Disabilities Commission, Public Works, Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services. The Outdoor Dining Program is a citywide initiative that allows restaurants the use of expanded public spaces for outdoor dining. The applications for the 2022 Outdoor Dining Pilot Program are now open. Those interested can apply here. Visit boston.gov/outdoordining for more information and ongoing updates about the 2022 Temporary Outdoor Dining Program. Questions and concerns about the program can be sent to [email protected]

223 Commonwealth Avenue Abutters Meeting

There will be a virtual abutters meeting to discuss the property at 223 Commonwealth Avenue on Tuesday, March 8 at 6PM. Join on WebEx: https://bit.ly/3sWe29j

Password: 223com Dial In: +1-408-418-9388, Access Code: 2347 544 5749

Haley House Is Seeking Volunteers Thursday, March 3, 4-6:30pm

Haley House’s Reentry Community Partner Meeting at the Haley House Bakery Café, 12 Dade Street, Roxbury, is asking for volunteers to help prepare food, help with set-up, act as hosts, manage registration and clean-up.

They are unveiling their new Reentry Program (LiFT) and are inviting their community partners to learn more about it, gather additional feedback, and build connections between their programs.

Shifts are as follows:

• 1pm-3pm: Set-up, help prepare the food, bake cookies

• 4 people needed

• 3pm-7pm: Manage the event, act as hosts, help clean-up

• 4 people needed

To RSVP and reserve your spot, please email Jay Vilar, Program Director at [email protected]