Newbury Street’s ‘Grand Tour’ Celebrates Arrival of Spring With Special Wine Menu

Chef Michael Serpa and the Grand Tour team invite guests to join them in welcoming spring with wine from one of their favorite producers, Trimbach.

To celebrate the season, Chef Michael Serpa’s Parisian-inspired restaurant, Grand Tour will be launching “Springtime in Alsace.” The Parisian-inspired restaurant will serve a special wine menu featuring one of Michael’s favorite wine producers – Trimbach – beginning on Friday, March 25 and available while supplies last.

A historic, family-owned winery in Ribeauvilé France, Trimbach has been making wine in Alsace since 1626. Among its many exceptional offerings, Trimbach is known for producing some of the world’s best Riesling, with its Grand Cru Clos Ste. Hune regarded by many as the best of the best.

Grand Tour will be offering four Trimbach wines by the glass – the easygoing Pinot Blanc, the benchmark Riesling, Michael’s personal favorite the Riesling Cuvée Frèdéric Emile, and the under-the-radar but bistro-friendly Pinot Noir. Alongside the by-the-glass offerings, Grand Tour will be showcasing additional Trimbach wines by the bottle including Pinot Gris reserve and three Grand Cru Rieslings – Geisberg, Scholossberg, and the iconic Clos Ste. Hune.

To pair with the delicious wines, Grand Tour will be serving up an Alsatian classic and quintessential bar snack, Tarte Flambée on the “Springtime in Alsace” menu. Also known as Flammenkuchen, it is a crisp flatbread with créme fraîche, bacon lardons, and onions.

Grand Tour is located at 314 Newbury Street Boston, MA 02115. For more information or to make reservations, please visit www.grandtourboston.comor contact (857) 277-0800.