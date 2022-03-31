Gabriela Coletta Releases Education Policy Platform

Gabriela Coletta, candidate for Boston City Councilor District One, has released her policy platform focused on education and youth development. Excerpted from GabrielaColetta.com:

The public schools in District One are working hard to provide quality education but students, parents, and teachers need targeted investments and support from our city government. …

At this moment, there are many uncertainties surrounding BPS: a new superintendent, state intervention, elected school committee, and high resignation of school officials. The challenges BPS face are structural and require proven leadership with the ability to focus on big picture strategy while also executing the day-to-day operations that serve families everyday.

The policy platform outlines classroom recommendations in areas such as:

• Facilities Master Planning

• Retaining and Recruiting Talented Teachers

• Early Literacy and Universal Pre-K

• College and Career Readiness

• Closing Opportunity Gaps

• Emphasizing the Arts

In addition, the policy platform outlines related enrichment areas like socio-emotional and mental health supports, wraparound services, and mentorship and after-school programming.

To learn more, visit GabrielaColetta.com, Facebook at @GigiforDistrictOne, and Twitter @Gigi4District1. Election Day is May 3, 2022.